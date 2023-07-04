West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.12. The company had a trading volume of 479,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.05 and a 200 day moving average of $207.89. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $248.87.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

