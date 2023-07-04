WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 17% Higher This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $15.49 million and $234,699.57 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00346529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00017934 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003197 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

