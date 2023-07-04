Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,453 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.95.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.61. 1,106,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.17. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

