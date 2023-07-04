Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 3,185 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $34,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

NSC traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.88. 561,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,590. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

