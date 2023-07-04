Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 62,916 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank boosted its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.24. 2,181,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.