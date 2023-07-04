Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,378,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,682,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

