Whittier Trust Co. Has $54.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,627 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $54,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.65. 14,011,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,619,128. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

