Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,284,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,617,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $317.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

