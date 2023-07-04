Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RBC traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $219.06. 53,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.29 and a 200 day moving average of $222.06. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $179.21 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.43.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

