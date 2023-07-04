Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $228.88. The stock had a trading volume of 561,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.36 and a 200 day moving average of $224.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

