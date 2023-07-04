Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.59. 1,498,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,000. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.48 and a 12-month high of $226.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.50. The company has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.