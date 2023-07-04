Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 2,543 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Danaher by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,506. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

