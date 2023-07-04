Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 4,471 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,161,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,394.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,772,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,387 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,480,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,977. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average of $83.17.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

