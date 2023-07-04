Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,362,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,118. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

