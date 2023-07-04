Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $23.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.96. 998,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,584. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $244.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

