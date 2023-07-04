Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,586,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,310 shares of company stock worth $253,535,633. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.35. 5,001,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,471. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.