Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.92. 2,143,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,767. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

