Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 224,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 5.1% in the first quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 80,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $11,927,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $90.25. 1,004,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 933,100 shares of company stock worth $82,877,409. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

