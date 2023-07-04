Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,667 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,593,000 after buying an additional 730,294 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after buying an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,300. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2478 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

