Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 407 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 795.6% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Oracle by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $222,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.15. 4,284,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,617,490. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $317.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.