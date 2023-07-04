Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $396.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,846. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $405.65. The company has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

