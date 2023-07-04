Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 24,413 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.24. 2,181,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,411. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

