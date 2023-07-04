Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 26,809 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,809 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after buying an additional 202,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,648,000 after buying an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.43. 1,466,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

