Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 42,667 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,667 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 45,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.64. 2,197,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,300. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.