Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 42,667 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,667 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 45,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.64. 2,197,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,300. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
