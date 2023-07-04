Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,098 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $28,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.39. 2,149,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,191. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.