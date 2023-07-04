Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 66,506 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,506 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.14% of Sun Communities worth $24,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sun Communities by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 571.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile



Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

