Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 721 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.00. The stock had a trading volume of 952,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,342. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.05 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cowen began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

