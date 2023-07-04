Whittier Trust Co. Sells 562 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.64. 272,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,093. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.59 and a 200-day moving average of $190.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

