Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WTFCM stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.