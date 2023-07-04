Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $70.65.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Worthington Industries

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $977,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,338,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,998,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 90,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

