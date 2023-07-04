Wrapped Everscale Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.00 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $61,637.22 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,089,316,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,088,628,639 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06471871 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34,664.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

