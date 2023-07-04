Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Tops $0.0774 on Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and $403,878.70 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07759525 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $315,958.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars.

