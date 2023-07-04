XRUN Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 85.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $58,993.52 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

