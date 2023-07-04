ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0478

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $443,589.29 and approximately $36.57 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00107235 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

