Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Zedge Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,548. Zedge has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge

Zedge Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zedge by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 70,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zedge by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 620,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Zedge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zedge by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zedge by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

Further Reading

