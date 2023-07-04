Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,548. Zedge has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter.
Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.
