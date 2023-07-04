Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ZBH traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.51. 662,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 977.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 153,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,887,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 598,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,314,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

