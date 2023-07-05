10,000 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by TRB Advisors LP

TRB Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,000. Fair Isaac comprises 3.3% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $791.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,508. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $389.83 and a one year high of $815.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $810.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.