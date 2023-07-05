11,200 Shares in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 100.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $359,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,150. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECS was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

