121,785 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 121,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.6% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

