1,455 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

ADI stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.01. 348,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

