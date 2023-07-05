1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Up 1.1%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 6,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

1st Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.63.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

