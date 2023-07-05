2,110 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.27.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $279.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

