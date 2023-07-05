2,134 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after acquiring an additional 741,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.12. 277,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,015. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

