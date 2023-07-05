24,695 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,695 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Best Buy comprises 1.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,343 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

