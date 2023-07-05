3,070 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.83. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.