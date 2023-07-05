5,392 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 648,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,119. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

