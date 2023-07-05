5,911 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.