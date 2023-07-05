7,663 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,249,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207,607 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $208,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $186.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.60 and a 200-day moving average of $181.94. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $211.19.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

