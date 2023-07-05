7Pixels (7PXS) Price Hits $2.11 on Major Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00006925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $34.19 million and $3,670.37 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.11017576 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,919.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

