9,694 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Purchased by Stapp Wealth Management Pllc

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 2.5% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 233,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,806,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $204.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,570. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $206.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.91 and a 200-day moving average of $190.18.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

